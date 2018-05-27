Twitter Reacts To Darren Till’s Hometown Decision Win Over “Wonderboy”

UFC Fight Night 130 went down today (Sunday, May 27, 2018) from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The night was capped by a dynamite welterweight showdown between hometown hero Darren Till and former title challenger Stephen Thompson. The two engaged in a tightly contested striking battle for five rounds. Till was unable to land his vaunted left hand with authority until a brief fifth-round knockdown. Thompson countered effectively and circled out of danger, seeming to win at least three of the five rounds. But the judges gave it to Till unanimously.

The co-headliner saw Neil Magny battle Octagon newcomer and late replacement Craig White. Magny took care of business to maintain his standing in the welterweight division. He pulled White into a knee strike and battered the increasingly defenseless Brit for a first-round TKO.

See how Twitter reacted to these bouts below:

Kinda hard to not like Wonderboy. Kind, generous human. Pulling for him today. #UFCLiverpool — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) May 27, 2018

“Sweet Caroline” is a pretty sweet walkout song, though. #UFCLiverpool — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) May 27, 2018

Well done, Liverpool. What an atmosphere right now. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 27, 2018

Darren Till pays tribute to Liverpool FC by coming out to “Sweet Caroline.” Crowd loved it, sang along. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2018

What is going on Darren Till? You promised us the Phil Collins and the drums? How are we supposed to know you're the mother f'n man? — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) May 27, 2018

Darren Till belting "Sweet Caroline" with the crowd in Liverpool was… wow. Unforgettable. That's now burned into my eye sockets. — Andrew Pearson (@Vorpality) May 27, 2018

"Feeling-out process" = Entire first round — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 27, 2018

Thompson doing a good job so far staying off the fence, which is absolutely crucial to him in this fight. #UFCLiverpool — Ben Duffy (@benjaminduffy) May 27, 2018

We peaked at the walk-out. It's all downhill from here. — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) May 27, 2018

Sickest dance off I’ve ever seen. #UFCLiverpool — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) May 27, 2018

I am trying really hard to root against Wonderboy and it is not working. #UFCLiverpool — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) May 27, 2018

At some point, a fight might break out here. #UFCLiverpool — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) May 27, 2018

Till looks hugeee compared to Wonderboy in there. I feel like this fight could end at any moment… #UFCLiverpool — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 27, 2018

Not the banger you wanted. But the high level chess match that you very much appreciate. Great fight to both men! @WonderboyMMA @darrentill2 @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 27, 2018

Honestly feel like Hardy was watching a different fight, besides that one punch in the fifth Till didn’t do anything at all. Wonderboy should win this, hopefully the judges don’t rob him. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) May 27, 2018

After two straight WW main events, it’s clear why the UFC booked an interim title fight for #UFC225.

Neither Till, nor Usman did enough to distinguish themselves as the #1 contender.

Even if Covington vs. dos Anjos is a dude, one of them will have to fight Woodley.#UFCLiverpool — dan shapiro (@dannyshap) May 27, 2018

Wonderboy flew to a 25-year-old's backyard who was ranked lower than him, watched him miss weight, beat him (IMO), watched the decision go (unanimously) against him, and managed to smile as it happened. Man. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 27, 2018

I thought Thompson won, but it was really just up in the air. — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) May 27, 2018

Beautiful job by the judges. #AndNew — Coach Edmund (@CoachEdmund) May 27, 2018

why would anyone agree to fight Till in Liverpool ever again? — The Troys are back in town (@pdlmma) May 27, 2018

How a professional #MMA judge who gets paid to do his work won‘t give Wonderboy either round one or four is beyond me. #UFCLiverpool https://t.co/0jLnijZLul — Tim Leidecker (@TimLeidecker) May 27, 2018

Judges are going to judge. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) May 27, 2018

Craig White might just become one of my guys on the basis of his nickname. ThunderCats was by far my favourite cartoon to watch as a kid. #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/v5fBhfQ2Kx — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 27, 2018

IT'S NEIL MAGNY TIME WHERE ALL MY MAGNY-HEADS AT? — The Troys are back in town (@pdlmma) May 27, 2018

Neil Magny seems like a genuinely good dude, and that was before I read he was donating $15k to cover that little girl's medical expenses. War Magny. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2018

Neil did what Neil had to do.#UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/R040N1DuJK — Drake Riggs (@Dre_Kriggs) May 27, 2018

When you're ranked and you get a late-switch opponent making his UFC debut, that's pretty much what you have to do just to stay status quo. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) May 27, 2018

Walk in the park for Neil Magny. His 19th fight in the UFC ends with a R1 TKO over Craig White. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) May 27, 2018

In 21 fights Thundercat has only went to a decision 1 time win or lose — 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕳𝖔𝖓𝖐𝖞 𝕳𝖚𝖒𝖚𝖓𝖌𝖚𝖘 (@Mr_Honky) May 27, 2018

Had a name: A+ "Time to beat that ass, baby.": Also A+ — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) May 27, 2018