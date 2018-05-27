Twitter Reacts To Darren Till’s Hometown Decision Win Over “Wonderboy”

UFC Fight Night 130 went down today (Sunday, May 27, 2018) from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The night was capped by a dynamite welterweight showdown between hometown hero Darren Till and former title challenger Stephen Thompson. The two engaged in a tightly contested striking battle for five rounds. Till was unable to land his vaunted left hand with authority until a brief fifth-round knockdown. Thompson countered effectively and circled out of danger, seeming to win at least three of the five rounds. But the judges gave it to Till unanimously.

The co-headliner saw Neil Magny battle Octagon newcomer and late replacement Craig White. Magny took care of business to maintain his standing in the welterweight division. He pulled White into a knee strike and battered the increasingly defenseless Brit for a first-round TKO.

See how Twitter reacted to these bouts below:

