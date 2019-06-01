Twitter Reacts To Alexander Gustafsson Hinting At Retirement After UFC Stockholm Loss

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. June 1, 2019) Anthony Smith upset Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm, which then saw Gustafsson hinting at retirement from pro-MMA competition.

This light heavyweight bout that served as the headliner of the show took place at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, which aired on ESPN+. In the fight, Smith was able to get the back of the former title contender to the point where he flattened him out while landing some big elbows and punches from back mount. Smith got the rear-naked choke and Gustafsson tapped out.

After the fight, Gustafsson said “the show is over” and left his gloves in the Octagon. It appears that he retired. Not only did the finish of this fight shock the crowd, but so did the possibility that this was the last time that fight fans will see Gustafsson compete under the UFC banner.

Gustafsson Hinting At Retirement

You can see how people on social media reacted to, not only Smith’s redemption win, but also the apparent retirement of Gustafsson:

Smith seems to have easily found his range early in around one. While Gustafsson Still seems to be figuring it out. #UFCstockholm — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 1, 2019

Gustafsson’s left leg is bloodied after a leg kick exchange. Smith landed a couple of nice left hooks. That was probably enough for him to win the first round 10-9. #UFCStockholm — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 1, 2019

We got a live 'dog here with Smith. His hands look great. Calm, sharp, efficient. That said, Gus hasn't gotten going yet, so let's see how these next rounds develop. #UFCStockholm — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) June 1, 2019

Heavy elbows from Smith. He's looking for a rear-naked choke. #UFCStockholm — Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) June 1, 2019

Wow a little mistake by Gus cost him — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 1, 2019

Anthony Smith taps out Alexander Gustafsson with a fourth round rear naked choke! Huge, huge win for him. Wow!#UFCStockholm — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 1, 2019

Well calculated @lionheartasmith

Amazing job! — Jake Ellenberger (@EllenbergerMMA) June 1, 2019

Boom @lionheartasmith with the sub!!! Hell yessssss congratulations bro! #ufcstockholm — Court McGee (@Court_McGee) June 1, 2019

People better start showing this man his respect. Congrats @lionheartasmith 👏🏽👏🏽 #UFCStockholm — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 1, 2019

Ohh and @lionheartasmith with the big finish, nice work stud ! — Ed Herman (@EdHermanufc) June 1, 2019

Alexander Gustafsson lays his gloves down in the center of the octagon and says "the show is over." It appears he just retired from MMA. #UFCStockholm — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 1, 2019

Anthony Smith has now retired Rashad Evans & Alexander Gustafsson.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 1, 2019

Wow….. @AlexTheMauler just left his gloves in the octagon for the last time. Always been a fan a man. Respect! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 1, 2019

Gus is one of the greatest to ever fight at 205. He is fighting at a time when 2 of the 🐐’s of all time happen to fight at 205. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) June 1, 2019

Anthony Smith now has the most finishes in the light heavyweight division since 2018 with four. #UFCStockholm — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) June 1, 2019