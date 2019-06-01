Twitter Reacts To Alexander Gustafsson Hinting At Retirement After UFC Stockholm Loss

Earlier today (Sat. June 1, 2019) Anthony Smith upset Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm, which then saw Gustafsson hinting at retirement from pro-MMA competition.
This light heavyweight bout that served as the headliner of the show took place at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, which aired on ESPN+. In the fight, Smith was able to get the back of the former title contender to the point where he flattened him out while landing some big elbows and punches from back mount. Smith got the rear-naked choke and Gustafsson tapped out.
After the fight, Gustafsson said “the show is over” and left his gloves in the Octagon. It appears that he retired. Not only did the finish of this fight shock the crowd, but so did the possibility that this was the last time that fight fans will see Gustafsson compete under the UFC banner.
Gustafsson Hinting At Retirement
