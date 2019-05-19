Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos Submitting Kevin Lee At UFC Rochester

Earlier tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) Rafael dos Anjos welcomed Kevin Lee to the welterweight division in the main event of UFC Rochester.
There was a lot of wrestling throughout this contest, with “RDA” looking superior throughout. Lee nearly took “RDA’s” back several times, but the Brazilian prevailed and got dominant position on “The Motown Phenom” several times. The final time came in the fourth round, when a failed takedown attempt from Lee left him alone on the canvas.
“RDA” swarmed on his counterpart quickly, getting to top mount and locking in a deep arm-triangle choke. Lee had no choice but to tap out, dropping his debut at 170 pounds. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the bout here:
