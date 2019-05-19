Twitter Reacts To Rafael dos Anjos Submitting Kevin Lee At UFC Rochester

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) Rafael dos Anjos welcomed Kevin Lee to the welterweight division in the main event of UFC Rochester.

There was a lot of wrestling throughout this contest, with “RDA” looking superior throughout. Lee nearly took “RDA’s” back several times, but the Brazilian prevailed and got dominant position on “The Motown Phenom” several times. The final time came in the fourth round, when a failed takedown attempt from Lee left him alone on the canvas.

“RDA” swarmed on his counterpart quickly, getting to top mount and locking in a deep arm-triangle choke. Lee had no choice but to tap out, dropping his debut at 170 pounds. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the bout here:

Kevin Lee has regressed since 2017 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 19, 2019

Rafael dos Anjos taps out Kevin Lee with a fourth round arm triangle choke. Huge win for RDA bouncing back from two straight losses to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.



RDA is still an incredibly tough out for anybody at the top of the welterweight division#UFCRochester — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 19, 2019

that makes you think what would Dillon Danis have done to Kevin Lee 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 19, 2019

Rafael Dos Anjos submits Kevin Lee in the fourth round. Snaps a two-fight skid #UFCRochester — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 19, 2019

RDA wins via 4th round arm triangle. Impressive win for the former champ. Lee looked good early but RDA weathered the storm. His two fight losing streak is over. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 19, 2019

Good fight @RdosAnjosMMA I look forward to earning a fight with you one day #Oss — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 19, 2019

RDA taps Kevin Lee in the fourth round. Lee went HARD for a takedown and just looked completely gassed after it failed. If Lee is going to stay at 170, he's got to alter his style. He's still trying to fight like he's the bigger man. He expended a ton of energy tonight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 19, 2019

Rafael dos Anjos defeats Kevin Lee via 4th round submission. I really enjoyed that fight. The pace both men put on was incredible. RDA snaps a two fight losing streak. #UFCRochester — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2019

Lee still fairly young. Did some good things but fought at a exhausting pace for anyone and it cost him. RDA back in the win column with a big finish and showed he’s still among the elite circle. That circle is full of killers at 155 or 170 lbs#UFCRochester — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 19, 2019