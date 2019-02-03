Twitter Reacts To Marlon Moraes Submitting Raphael Assuncao At UFC on ESPN+ 2

UFC on ESPN+ 2 went down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil last night (Sat. February 2, 2019).
In the main event of the night, Marlon Moraes silenced all doubt that he should receive the next shot at the UFC bantamweight championship. Moraes defeated Raphael Assuncao via first-round submission after dropping his fellow Brazilian with some heavy shots. After the fight, Moraes said he’s not sure champion TJ Dillashaw deserves to fight him.
He might just fight somebody else and let Dillashaw mess around with the “little boys” at 125 pounds. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community certainly had a lot to say about Moraes’ spectacular victory. Check out how they reacted on Twitter here: