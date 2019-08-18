Twitter Reacts To Nate Diaz Calling Out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. August 17, 2019) Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis locked horns in the UFC 241 co-main event on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Diaz looked to be struggling a bit early in the first, but quickly turned things around and took control. The Californian’s heavy volume backed Pettis up and he was also able to get the fight to the ground several times. After some nice ground-and-pound, a few submission attempts, and very nearly finishing the fight, Diaz was declared the winner.

After his win, Diaz took to his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to issue out a challenge to none other than Jorge Masvidal. The crowd erupted, and so did the mixed martial arts (MMA) community on Twitter.

Check out their reactions here:

And Nate right back in the mix like the last 3 years didnt even happen!!



Well that certainly lived up to the expectations 😳😳 Amazing fight from both!! #UFC241 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz says he wants Jorge Masvidal. #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/FFB8KYmN7Q — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal! BOOK THAT SHIT RIGHT NOW. #UFC241 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 18, 2019

Diaz vs. Masvidal, main event at MSG.



You don't need a title on the line for a big main event. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz says the only two gangsters left in #MMA are him and Jorge Masvidal. #UFC241 — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) August 18, 2019

Diaz mentions Masvidal as a potential opponent next. Masvidal on screen grinning. I think he’s interested. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2019

Diaz looked like Diaz. Pettis could never make his kicks a factor and he wasn’t going to out-box or grapple Nate. If you can’t make your feet or your takedown a factor you will lose 9 times out of 10 to a Diaz. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) August 18, 2019

Diaz-Masvidal. Oh please make that happen. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal!!! BOOK IT! August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal? It deserves its own belt. It'd be made our of denim and would have a charging port for a vaporizer. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) August 18, 2019

Nathan Diaz calls out Street Jesus Jorge Masvidal and the world rejoices — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2019

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz would be lit #UFC241 — Brandon The Truth 💯 (@Brandon_Nocaute) August 18, 2019

I just watched UFC 241 to hear Nate’s interview. #UFC241 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz calls for a fight against Jorge Masvidal.



Somewhere Leon Edwards is cursing his television screen#UFC241 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 18, 2019

Nate Diaz says he wants to fight Jorge Masvidal. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 18, 2019

I’m for that fight 100 percent. Masvidal vs Diaz 🙏🏽 #UFC241 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 18, 2019

Prior to this fight, Nate Diaz told @bokamotoESPN that he wanted only Conor or Khabib next.



Masvidal said this week that he would accept a fight with Diaz and here we are. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 18, 2019

Diaz looked really good, especially considering the layoff. He admitted to getting tired but otherwise never seemed in big trouble. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2019

How did you react to Diaz calling out Masvidal after his big win over Pettis?