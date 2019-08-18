Twitter Reacts To Nate Diaz Calling Out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win

Earlier tonight (Sat. August 17, 2019) Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis locked horns in the UFC 241 co-main event on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Diaz looked to be struggling a bit early in the first, but quickly turned things around and took control. The Californian’s heavy volume backed Pettis up and he was also able to get the fight to the ground several times. After some nice ground-and-pound, a few submission attempts, and very nearly finishing the fight, Diaz was declared the winner.
After his win, Diaz took to his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to issue out a challenge to none other than Jorge Masvidal. The crowd erupted, and so did the mixed martial arts (MMA) community on Twitter.
