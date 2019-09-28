Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier Destroying Jack Hermansson

Spread the word!













What a night of fights it was at UFC Copenhagen earlier today (Sat. September 28, 2019).

However, it was the main event that had the mixed martial arts (MMA) community buzzing. Jared Cannonier met Jack Hermansson in Denmark for a fight that had big implications on he 185-pound title picture. Cannonier was able to overcome Hermansson’s grappling early, getting to his feet and keeping the fight striking.

In the second round, Cannonier connected on a quick uppercut that dropped Hermansson, and from there, Cannonier finished the night off with ground-and-pound. It was a massive upset in the main event, especially with Hermansson having home-field advantage.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish here:

Jared Cannonier!!! He just tore through Jack Hermansson — 2nd round TKO.



Wow!#UFCCopenhagen — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 28, 2019

🦍! — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) September 28, 2019

Phenomenal win for Cannonier. 185 has brought his already impressive physicality to life. Add in development at The Lab and he's a force to be reckoned with in the division. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 28, 2019

Good work by Marc Goddard on that stoppage. Gave Hermansson a chance to do something and he wasn't able to.



Cannonier is a major player at middleweight now given the mass exodus of those at the top of the division to light heavyweight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2019

Jared Cannonier goes to Denmark and finishes Jack Hermansson via TKO in the second round! Wow! Great performance, stuffed the early takedowns, calm. Hurt Hermansson with a right uppercut on the feet. Fantastic. September 28, 2019

Wow! Jared Cannonier finishes Hermansson in the second round. An absolutely sensational performance. Cannonier is the real deal at middleweight. #UFCCopenhagen — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 28, 2019

Excellent win by Jared Cannonier! #UFCCopenhagen 😀 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 28, 2019

He’s not on the rise anymore! He’s there! He’s gotta be next in line for the title shot at Middleweight! Can-non-ier!! That Ground N Pound game is vicious! #UFCCopenhagen — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2019

This dude is fuckin scary. https://t.co/aQitEpLt8A — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 28, 2019

Great post fight speech by @killagorillamma — michael (@bisping) September 28, 2019

Man Cannonier is cool. Great finish and even better speech after. Respect! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 28, 2019

What did you think of Cannonier’s victory over Hermansson?