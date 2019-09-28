Twitter Reacts To Jared Cannonier Destroying Jack Hermansson

What a night of fights it was at UFC Copenhagen earlier today (Sat. September 28, 2019).
However, it was the main event that had the mixed martial arts (MMA) community buzzing. Jared Cannonier met Jack Hermansson in Denmark for a fight that had big implications on he 185-pound title picture. Cannonier was able to overcome Hermansson’s grappling early, getting to his feet and keeping the fight striking.
In the second round, Cannonier connected on a quick uppercut that dropped Hermansson, and from there, Cannonier finished the night off with ground-and-pound. It was a massive upset in the main event, especially with Hermansson having home-field advantage.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish here:
What did you think of Cannonier’s victory over Hermansson?