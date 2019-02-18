Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Awkward Knockout Win Over Cain Velasquez

UFC on ESPN 1 took place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona earlier tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019).

In the main event of the night, two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returned to the Octagon to face feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. The fight ended very quickly and very awkwardly. Velasquez was pressed up against the cage by Ngannou and ate a short uppercut. However, Velasquez’s left knee immediately buckled and gave out.

Velasquez fell to the mat in pain, grasping at his knee. After eating some big follow-up ground-and-pound shots, the referee stepped in to wave the action off. Everyone was pretty disappointed with how the night turned out. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the main event on Twitter here:

I said we’d know the outcome of this fight in under one minute of the first round. Sucks to see it end like that for Cain… — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) February 18, 2019

Short right uppercut dropped Cain Velasquez, and he landed awkwardly. Grimaced as his left knee twisted. Last thing in the world you want to see. Damn it. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 18, 2019

Oh no. That was a fast heavyweight fight. Cain is upset…knee just gave out. That’s frustrating. #UFCphoenix — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) February 18, 2019

It would appear Cain is hurt and won't be back for awhile, again. That's unfortunate. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 18, 2019

Holy smokes!! He is cursed ! First fox card now first Espn card !! Ngannou is a monster !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 18, 2019

I think that might be the last we see of Cain… 😕 #UFConESPN #UFCPhoenix — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 18, 2019

I don’t think he hit him clean once?? 🤔🤔🤔 — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) February 18, 2019

You’re still the man @cainmma — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 18, 2019