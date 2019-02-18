Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Awkward Knockout Win Over Cain Velasquez

UFC on ESPN 1 took place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona earlier tonight (Sun. February 17, 2019).
In the main event of the night, two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returned to the Octagon to face feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. The fight ended very quickly and very awkwardly. Velasquez was pressed up against the cage by Ngannou and ate a short uppercut. However, Velasquez’s left knee immediately buckled and gave out.
Velasquez fell to the mat in pain, grasping at his knee. After eating some big follow-up ground-and-pound shots, the referee stepped in to wave the action off. Everyone was pretty disappointed with how the night turned out. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the main event on Twitter here: