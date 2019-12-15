Twitter Reacts To Alexander Volkanovski Dethroning Max Holloway At UFC 245

In the co-main event of the UFC 245 main card, Max Holloway put his title up for grabs against Alexander Volkanovski.
Holloway came into the fight off a successful title defense against Frankie Edgar. “Blessed” is widely regarded as the best 145-pounder of all time. But now, he faces a hungry challenger in Volkanovski. Volkanovski entered the bout on a ridiculous 17-fight win streak, and coming off a win over Jose Aldo in Brazil. A win over Holloway would be a tremendous start to a world title reign.
Volkanovski and Holloway both showed up to fight, but it was the former who landed the bigger shots, and deteriorated the leg of Holloway throughout all five rounds. After 25 minutes, the judges determined that Volkanovski did enough to earn the victory, and claim the featherweight title.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to Volkanovski dethroning Holloway on Twitter here:
