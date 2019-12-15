Twitter Reacts To Alexander Volkanovski Dethroning Max Holloway At UFC 245

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of the UFC 245 main card, Max Holloway put his title up for grabs against Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway came into the fight off a successful title defense against Frankie Edgar. “Blessed” is widely regarded as the best 145-pounder of all time. But now, he faces a hungry challenger in Volkanovski. Volkanovski entered the bout on a ridiculous 17-fight win streak, and coming off a win over Jose Aldo in Brazil. A win over Holloway would be a tremendous start to a world title reign.

Volkanovski and Holloway both showed up to fight, but it was the former who landed the bigger shots, and deteriorated the leg of Holloway throughout all five rounds. After 25 minutes, the judges determined that Volkanovski did enough to earn the victory, and claim the featherweight title.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to Volkanovski dethroning Holloway on Twitter here:

I always go for the 🇺🇸 but Volkanovski CLEARLY won — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) December 15, 2019

Alexander Volkanovski is the new UFC Featherweight Champion — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 15, 2019

Eugene Bareman just wrapped up MMA Coach of the Year. #UFC245 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) December 15, 2019

There's a new featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski.



This was predictable.



I remember after Adesanya beat Silva, people shrugged. Same kind of reaction after Volk beat Aldo.



But those CKB boys are something special.



Say it out loud: those guys are ahead of the game. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 15, 2019

.Words cannot express how happy I am for fellow Aussie @alexvolkanovski 😭😭



This is fucking huge for Australia and I'm so proud to rep our amazing country alongside such an amazing person 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 #UFC245 https://t.co/4ARALwfTsb — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 15, 2019

What did you think of Volkanovski besting Holloway at UFC 245 earlier tonight?