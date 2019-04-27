Twitter Reacts To Paulo Costa’s USADA Suspension

Earlier today (Fri., April 26, 2019) it was announced that UFC middleweight competitor Paulo Costa had received a six-month ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The suspension came after Costa used an IV prior to his UFC 212 win over Oluwale Bamgbose. He also apparently used one before his fight with Johny Hendricks at UFC 217 in November 2017. However, the retroactive suspension expired in February, so he’s eligible to return to action as of right now.

Initially, Costa was scheduled to face Yoel Romero at tomorrow’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale event. However, both men have since been removed from the card due to different issues. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) media reacted to Costa’s suspension here:

Interesting note here. Paulo Costa, like Jon Jones, used the “substantial assistance” clause in the UFC anti-doping policy to get his suspension shortened from two years to six months. pic.twitter.com/be3KVZXtbT — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 26, 2019

Paulo Costa and one of his Athlete Support Personnel, Carlos Costa, of Contagem, Brazil, have each accepted a six-month sanction for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy for use and administration, respectively, of a prohibited method per a USADA press release. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 26, 2019

Per USADA, Paulo Costa has accepted a six-month suspension for the use of an IV. Suspension is retroactive to Aug. 10, 2018. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 26, 2019

Paulo Costa and one of his coaches received suspensions from USADA for illegal IV use at two different fights — but he is already eligible to compete again #UFC #USADAhttps://t.co/cI5P9ONzd2 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 26, 2019