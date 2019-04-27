Twitter Reacts To Paulo Costa’s USADA Suspension

Earlier today (Fri., April 26, 2019) it was announced that UFC middleweight competitor Paulo Costa had received a six-month ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
The suspension came after Costa used an IV prior to his UFC 212 win over Oluwale Bamgbose. He also apparently used one before his fight with Johny Hendricks at UFC 217 in November 2017. However, the retroactive suspension expired in February, so he’s eligible to return to action as of right now.
Initially, Costa was scheduled to face Yoel Romero at tomorrow’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale event. However, both men have since been removed from the card due to different issues. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) media reacted to Costa’s suspension here: