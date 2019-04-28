Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy Destroying Dmitrii Smoliakov At UFC Fort Lauderdale

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, former NFL star Greg Hardy met Dmitrii Smoliakov inside the Octagon.
Hardy pressured Smoliakov right out of the gate, and the Russian clearly wanted to get the takedown as soon as possible. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to do so, and Hardy imposed his power early after landing some big punches. Eventually, Hardy dropped Smoliakov to the canvas, before finishing him off on the ground with some hard ground-and-pound.
The first-round stoppage was the first win of Hardy’s UFC career. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the co-main event finish: