Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy Destroying Dmitrii Smoliakov At UFC Fort Lauderdale

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, former NFL star Greg Hardy met Dmitrii Smoliakov inside the Octagon.

Hardy pressured Smoliakov right out of the gate, and the Russian clearly wanted to get the takedown as soon as possible. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to do so, and Hardy imposed his power early after landing some big punches. Eventually, Hardy dropped Smoliakov to the canvas, before finishing him off on the ground with some hard ground-and-pound.

The first-round stoppage was the first win of Hardy’s UFC career. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the co-main event finish:

What a joke of a fight. Smoliakov might be the worst fighter on the UFC roster, he ran away and didn't look like he wanted to be in there. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 28, 2019

Why is Greg hardy so corny my god #UFCFtLauderdale — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) April 28, 2019

Is it me or does Smoliakov look terrified in there? — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) April 28, 2019

Well, the UFC went looking for someone Greg Hardy could beat. And this time they found him. How long we gonna keep doing that? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 28, 2019

If feel@amazing if i fought pewee Herman too — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 28, 2019

How fast you figure Oleinik would Ezekiel choke Greg Hardy? — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 28, 2019

A much easier outing for Greg Hardy as he defeats Dmitrii Smoliakov in the first round, landing some big hammer fists from on top. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 28, 2019