Twitter Reacts To Germaine de Randamie’s Controversial Knockout Win Over Aspen Ladd

Earlier tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie made a thunderous return to the Octagon.
“GDR” finished Aspen Ladd in just 16 seconds to tye a record for the fastest women’s bantamweight finish in UFC history. De Randamie hit Ladd with a clean and hard straight right hand that dropped Ladd down to the canvas. However, as Ladd dropped, she seemed to be adjusting on the ground and preparing to defend.
However, the referee stepped in and waved the action off, awarding “GDR” the first-round finish victory. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community took to Twitter to react to the finish.
Check out their reactions here: