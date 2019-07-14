Twitter Reacts To Germaine de Randamie’s Controversial Knockout Win Over Aspen Ladd

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie made a thunderous return to the Octagon.

“GDR” finished Aspen Ladd in just 16 seconds to tye a record for the fastest women’s bantamweight finish in UFC history. De Randamie hit Ladd with a clean and hard straight right hand that dropped Ladd down to the canvas. However, as Ladd dropped, she seemed to be adjusting on the ground and preparing to defend.

However, the referee stepped in and waved the action off, awarding “GDR” the first-round finish victory. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community took to Twitter to react to the finish.

Check out their reactions here:

Germaine de Randamie on the fast track to title town!



What a knockout! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 14, 2019

Jaysus. GDR just stoped Aspen Ladd in 16 seconds. I think that was the first punch!



What a win for the Iron Lady. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 14, 2019

Germaine De Randamie immediately drills and beats Aspen Ladd. That's it. Wow. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 14, 2019

What a right hand. Wow. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 14, 2019

Not sure Ladd was really all that out there. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 14, 2019

Wow. Germaine de Randamie with a nasty shot…but I don't know about that stoppage. That's rough. #UFCSacramento — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 14, 2019

Oooof. Probably an early stoppage, but I think it's hard to fault Herb Dean there. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) July 14, 2019

That's a judgment call for Herb Dean, but looks like a bad stoppage in hindsight. Can't blame him for stopping it, but he could have given the undefeated fighter a bit more time. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 14, 2019

GDR. TKO!



de Randamie stops Aspen Ladd in the opening seconds in the #UFCSacramento main event. Was it too early? — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 14, 2019

I don’t like that stoppage. — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) July 14, 2019

Don’t love that stoppage. Ladd looked a tad out but I think Dean jumped in too fast.



(GDR is on the phone in the cage. Never seen that before.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 14, 2019

Just cashed on Germaine!! #Vickspicks — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 14, 2019

Good punch bad stop 😂 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 14, 2019

Don’t agree with that stoppage!! #UFCSacramento — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 14, 2019

Early stoppage but Ladd was in the upside down. #UFCSacramento — éS (@EricSpicely) July 14, 2019

Germaine with the hard cross that drops Aspen but then Herb steps in as Aspen turns to face. Not a great stoppage — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 14, 2019

That might've been stopped early but after seeing Aspen Ladd on the scale yesterday, I can understand why Herb Dean didn't give her the benefit of the doubt. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 14, 2019

Great punch GDR. Early stoppage Herb. Is what it is. Can’t go back now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 14, 2019

Man, a couple questionable stoppages tonight. Results would have likely been the same. But, still a bit early on the stoppage. Take nothing away from the victors and those beautifully placed shots. But let them finish the job so there’s no question about it! #UFCSacramento — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2019