In the main event of UFC Sacramento, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie took on Aspen Ladd.

Round 1:

A big right hand from de Randamie drops Ladd. “GDR” got in a shot or two on the ground and the referee steps in. Ladd is upset with the stoppage.

Official Result: Germaine de Randamie def. Aspen Ladd via R1 TKO (punches, 0:16)