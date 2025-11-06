Christian Leroy Duncan Looks to Stun Favorite Marco Tulio in UFC Vegas 111 Middleweight Clash

The UFC middleweight division continues to develop compelling talent on Saturday, November 8, as England’s Christian Leroy Duncan and Brazil’s Marco Tulio clash at UFC Vegas 111 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. This matchup serves as the main card opener and represents a significant opportunity for both emerging competitors to advance their career trajectories on the UFC’s biggest stage.

UFC Vegas 111 Betting Preview: Christian Leroy Duncan vs Marco Tulio

The betting market has positioned Tulio as a clear favorite heading into this matchup. Opening odds placed Duncan at +165 with Tulio at -190 at major sportsbooks, though some variation exists across platforms.

Additional sportsbooks quote the fight at different intervals, with some displaying -185 for Tulio and +154 for Duncan, translating to an implied winning probability of 62.2 percent for the Brazilian and 37.8 percent for the Englishman. Elsewhere, Duncan carries +2.62 odds while Tulio sits at -1.50. The most recent closing odds hover around -140 to -158 for Tulio depending on the book, indicating moderate movement has occurred since the opening.

As of early November, line tracking suggests minimal volatility compared to the opening, with the market holding relatively steady on Tulio as a clear favorite throughout the week.​

Tulio maintains a decisive striking advantage measured through certain dimensions. Per-minute significant strike output reveals Tulio lands 7.54 strikes per minute compared to Duncan’s 4.83, a 2.71-strike differential.

Tulio carries an undefeated 14-1 overall record and a pristine 10-fight winning streak dating to 2018. His two UFC appearances occurred within 2025, each resulting in early knockout finishes. A Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus from Chute Boxe Diego Lima, Tulio has progressed systematically, defeating progressively competitive opponents.

Duncan arrives with considerably more UFC experience, competing in five UFC fights prior to this matchup, establishing a 5-2 record inside the promotion following his August first-round knockout of Anders. However, his path has included notable setbacks. A unanimous decision loss to Gregory Rodrigues in July 2024 came via sustained pressure and high-volume striking, establishing a pattern where elevated volume against him presents tactical challenges. Duncan rebounded with consecutive victories over Andrey Pulyaev in March 2025 (decision) and Eryk Anders in August 2025 (knockout), suggesting corrected approach patterns and improved positional awareness.​

Duncan’s technical ability and length present legitimate stylistic challenges to Tulio’s pressure approach, yet Tulio’s striking efficiency, improved finish rate, and undefeated UFC record establish meaningful advantages for this middleweight contest. The UFC APEX setting and three-round format favor volume strikers capable of dominating center cage position, positioning Tulio favorably within this specific environment.