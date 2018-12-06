TUF 28 Finale Gets Lowest Ratings Ever

TUF 28 Finale gets the lowest ratings ever in the history of these season-ending shows of the reality series as it was the final one on the FS1 platform.

The viewership numbers for this event have been released. The event, which took place on November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, averaged 399,000 viewers. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout will headline this show. Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa in the TUF 28 heavyweight finale will serve as the co-headliner.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Lowest Ratings Ever

As a result of these numbers, it marked the lowest prime-time number on FS1 in history. Before this show, UFC’s previous low was for a prime-time show that did 499,000 viewers for the July finale of TUF.

On paper, it looked like a decent card, and it delivered a good night of fights that had a few notable names. Antonina Shevchenko, who is the sister of current women’s Flyweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko, pulled in the most viewers. Her fight against Ji Yeon Kim peaked the viewership numbers for this show with 465,000 viewers. The main card averaged 9.472 viewers through FOX streaming services.

Other viewership notes include the prelims averaging 353,000 viewers on television and 6,179 viewers streaming. This portion of the card was headlined by Kevin Aguilar vs. Rick Glenn. The pre-fight show did 118,000 viewers and post-fight show did 139,000 viewers.

Fight fans will not have to wait long for more UFC action as the Las Vegas-based promotion returns with another event. The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The prelims will air on FOX Sports 1.