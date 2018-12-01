TUF 28 Finale Bonuses: Usman Banks An Extra $50k

Last night (Fri. November 30, 2018) The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) went down live from the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the featured UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims, Roosevelt Roberts defeated Darrell Horcher via first-round submission. Roberts locked in a standing guillotine and forced the tap with ten seconds left in the round. With the win, Roberts earned a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, UFC flyweight veteran Joseph Benavidez had a dominant performance. Benavidez finished opponent Alex Perez in the first round via TKO. His victory also earned him a Performance Of The Night Bonus worth $50,000.

One of the two Ultimate Fighter winners of the night, Juan Espino, also picked up a Performance Of The Night bonus. Espino immediately took Justin Frazier to the ground before subsequently forcing the tap with a straight armbar. He’ll take home an extra $50,000 for his performance.

And finally, in the main event, Kimaru Usman absolutely dominated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Usman’s wrestling ability controlled “RDA” for all five rounds, and he was able to batter the Brazilian with ground-and-pound. He’ll take home a $50,000 bonus for his Performance Of The Night.