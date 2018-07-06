TUF 27 Finale Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Fri. July 6, 2018) the UFC is in Paradise, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale).

While a pair of featherweights and lightweights will be battling it out for UFC contracts, the main event of the evening will showcase to of the middleweight division’s best.

Brad Tavares will take on rising prospect Israel Adesanya in the night’s main event. Tavares comes into the bout on a four fight win-streak while Adesanya is undefeated through 13 fights in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Mike Trizano and Joe Giannetti will go head-to-head for the lightweight contract from TUF 27, while featherweights Jay Cucciniello and Brad Katona also compete for a contract.

You can check out the full TUF 27 Finale fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya

Lightweight: Joe Giannetti vs. Mike Trizano

Featherweight: Jay Cucciniello vs. Brad Katona

Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Alex Caceres

Women’s flyweight: Barb Honchak vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Catchweight (190 pounds): Alessio Di Chirico vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Rachael Ostovich

Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Richie Smullen

Lightweight: John Gunther vs. Allan Zuniga

Featherweight: Tyler Diamond vs. Bryce Mitchell

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (7 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Matt Bessette vs. Steven Peterson

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Oskar Piechota