TUF 27 Finale Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Fri. July 6, 2018) the UFC is in Paradise, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale).
While a pair of featherweights and lightweights will be battling it out for UFC contracts, the main event of the evening will showcase to of the middleweight division’s best.
Brad Tavares will take on rising prospect Israel Adesanya in the night’s main event. Tavares comes into the bout on a four fight win-streak while Adesanya is undefeated through 13 fights in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
Mike Trizano and Joe Giannetti will go head-to-head for the lightweight contract from TUF 27, while featherweights Jay Cucciniello and Brad Katona also compete for a contract.
You can check out the full TUF 27 Finale fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya
Lightweight: Joe Giannetti vs. Mike Trizano
Featherweight: Jay Cucciniello vs. Brad Katona
Featherweight: Martin Bravo vs. Alex Caceres
Women’s flyweight: Barb Honchak vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Catchweight (190 pounds): Alessio Di Chirico vs. Julian Marquez
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):
Women’s flyweight: Montana De La Rosa vs. Rachael Ostovich
Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Richie Smullen
Lightweight: John Gunther vs. Allan Zuniga
Featherweight: Tyler Diamond vs. Bryce Mitchell
UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (7 P.M. ET):
Featherweight: Matt Bessette vs. Steven Peterson
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Oskar Piechota