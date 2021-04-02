UFC Commentator and Stand up Comedian Joe Rogan recently suggested that average “idiots” could easily become “amazing” — at by changing genders and embracing an “ideology that demands you comply.”

“There are people who really have these thoughts,” Rogan told comedian Jim Breuer (via Digital Music News). “The problem is, it becomes a protected subject, and then you get praised for transferring your gender — for changing your gender. And then it gets exciting for people to talk about, and then you get chastised for even discussing it in any weird way.”

Discussing it has landed Rogan in hot water with the trans community, to the point where Spotify employees have complained about his being apart of the Spotify brand.

“People who were marginalized for being — like, generally dumb people, if they transfer over and become another gender, then they get praised,” Rogan explained. “There are a lot of people who are idiots, but then they become trans, and now all of a sudden we think they’re amazing.”

Rogan’s most recent comments did not sit well with trans MMA fighter Fallon Fox. Fox has since called for Rogan to be cancelled for his “transphobic” remarks.

“Joe Rogan is being transphobic yet again,” Fox wrote on Facebook (via Bloody Elbow). “He has had more transphobic episodes than you can shake a stick at. Spotify needs to cancel his show already.”

And while Rogan has yet to respond, one can assume it won’t affect the biggest podcaster in the world.

Do you agree with Fallon Fox? Should Spotify consider Joe Rogan’s position on the platform?