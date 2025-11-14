Tracy Cortez Next Fight: Everything You Need to Know About Her UFC 322 Matchup vs. Blanchfield

Tracy Cortez Next Fight: She will face Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight bout on November 15, 2025, at UFC 322, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight marks a major moment for Cortez, as it represents a rematch against an opponent she defeated almost six years ago in 2019 under the Invicta FC banner.

Tracy Cortez Next Fight

This bout sits on the preliminary card of a historic event headlined by UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena defending his belt against former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, with the co-main event featuring current UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili.​

Cortez enters this matchup seeking to break into the top tier of the flyweight division and position herself for a potential title shot in 2026. Fighting at MSG holds special significance for her. In interviews ahead of the event, Cortez acknowledged the weight of competing at one of the most legendary venues in sports. She described the experience as something every professional athlete dreams of, noting the historic moments that have taken place on the same stage where legends like Mike Tyson fought. The location amplifies the stakes of what could be her biggest career opportunity to date.​

The previous meeting between these two fighters came on February 15, 2019, when Cortez defeated Blanchfield via split decision at Invicta FC 34 in Kansas City. That decision marked Blanchfield’s first professional loss at the time. Since then, both fighters have evolved considerably within their careers. Blanchfield currently ranks fourth in the UFC women’s flyweight division and arrived at this matchup off a dominant unanimous decision victory over former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in November 2024. Cortez bounced back from her own loss to Namajunas with an impressive performance against Viviane Araújo just months ago at UFC 317.​

Blanchfield comes into the rematch as the betting favorite, with odds placing her at -270 while Cortez sits at +220. The over under for the bout is set at 2.5 rounds with the over at -445 odds. Analysts and prediction experts have largely favored Blanchfield heading into the fight, citing her recent performance against Namajunas and improved cardio that demonstrated her ability to go the distance in five-round championship bouts.

Tracy Cortez UFC

Cortez has competed in the UFC since November 2019 when she made her promotional debut against Vanessa Melo in São Paulo, Brazil. She currently holds the eighth ranking in the UFC women’s flyweight division as of her most recent ranking update. Her UFC record stands at 6 wins and 1 loss before this upcoming bout. The Arizona fighter has worked her way up through the ranks steadily, fighting higher-ranked opponents and building a reputation as a complete mixed martial artist.

Tracy Cortez Stats

At 5’5″ tall with a 65-inch reach, Cortez fights as a women’s flyweight competitor in the UFC. She was born on December 10, 1993, making her 31 years old. Her striking average lands around 3.79 significant strikes per minute according to recent UFC statistics. Cortez competes in an orthodox stance and trains out of Fight Ready in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she trains alongside other UFC competitors and high-level athletes.​

Tracy Cortez carries a professional mixed martial arts record of 12 wins and 2 losses into one of the biggest fights of her career. Her record breaks down with 1 knockout, 1 submission, and 10 victories by decision. On the losses side, she has 1 submission loss and 1 decision loss. She won 11 straight fights before dropping a decision to Rose Namajunas on July 13, 2024, at UFC Fight Night in Denver. She returned in June 2025 with a dominant performance against Viviane Araújo, earning a unanimous decision victory at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.​

UFC 322

Cortez’s path to a title shot seems plausible with a victory. She mentioned during media appearances that a win could potentially position her for a title opportunity against whoever emerges victorious from the Shevchenko versus Zhang matchup in 2026. While she acknowledged that other fighters in the rankings deserve consideration for that opportunity as well, she expressed her belief that making a statement win at Madison Square Garden would demonstrate that she deserves a shot at UFC gold.

The timing and significance of fighting on the same card where the flyweight title is being contested adds natural narrative weight to her ambitions. A convincing victory over a top-five opponent in front of a major crowd at an iconic venue would build a compelling case for that next step in her career.​

The event takes place on November 15, 2025, with Cortez and Blanchfield competing on the preliminary card ahead of the championship fights. Cortez will arrive in New York fully prepared and ready to prove that she remains one of the division’s most complete competitors.