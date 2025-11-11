Tracy Cortez’s Next Fight: It’s Going to Be a War at UFC 322 Explains Coach

Tracy Cortez’s coach, Jameson White, expects big things from his fighter at UFC 322.

After working her way up the flyweight rankings for the last six years, Cortez could launch herself into the division’s coveted top five. But to get there, she’ll have to go through one of the toughest names in the division, Erin Blanchfield.

The last time Cortez stepped inside the Octagon, she earned an impressive bounce-back victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC 317. White expects her to look even better at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

“Tracy’s in great shape right now, so we’re picking specific shots that we want her to work on with her striking,” White said on episode one of UFC 322 Embedded. “I love this fight. Blanchfield, she’s tough. She’s gangster. She comes to fight and so does Tracy. “Tracy’s been improving a lot and she’s really doubled down with the work on this camp. So I’m definitely excited to see what she brings. I know it’s going to be a war. I know this fight is going to be very challenging.”



Blanchfield undoubtedly has a title shot on her mind after scoring a big win over former two-time strawweight queen ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas in November 2024.

Returning to the cage a year later, ‘Cold Blooded’ may have only one more test before that opportunity arises, but she’ll have to be on her A-game if she hopes to hand Cortez just her second career loss inside the Octagon.