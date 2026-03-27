Jack Della Maddalena Explains Disappointed Reaction During Islam Makhachev Fight

Jack Della Maddalena has finally revealed the sole reason behind his disappointed expression during his fight with Islam Makhachev.

Last year, “JDM” captured the 170-pound championship by dethroning Makhachev’s training partner and friend, Belal Muhammad, after which the Russian fighter was compelled to vacate his lightweight throne and move up.

Della Maddalena’s reign did not last for more than a few months, and he was dethroned by Makhachev, on the 34-year-old’s welterweight debut at UFC 322.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Islam Makhachev fights against Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight title bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Dagestani wrestling maestro showcased pure dominance and class against “JDM.” He racked up a control time of 19:10 minutes, scored 4 takedowns, and landed a total of 140 strikes en route to a unanimous decision win.



In the championship rounds, Della Maddalena looked super disappointed, and commentators and fans thought that the former was injured and therefore was unable to stop the takedowns and get back up. Even his coach before the final round asked “JDM” to ‘take that fu***ing sad look off his face’ if he wants to avoid a title loss and go all out in the last five minutes.





During a recent interview with Australian MMA, Jack Della Maddalena admitted he felt he underperformed at UFC 322 and couldn’t execute what he wanted, leaving him with a disappointed expression and making him look broken in the later rounds. He said:

“It was just a bit of disappointment for not being able to do what I wanted to do, knowing I was having a poor performance. I look back on it and there’s things I should’ve been doing more of.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below:

😥🏆 Jack Della Maddalena says the disappointed face he made towards the end of his fight with Islam Makhachev was because he thought his performance was poor.



“It was just a bit of disappointment for not being able to do what I wanted to do, knowing I was having a poor… pic.twitter.com/PgQCBI52Ua — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 27, 2026

Jack Della Maddalena is ready to “outclass” next opponent

Jack Della Maddalena is eager to run it back with Islam Makhachev soon and attempt to claim what he lost at UFC 322.



For now, to secure another title shot, “JDM” will have to get past knockout artist Carlos Prates at UFC Perth on May 2, and Della Maddalena believes he’s got everything in his arsenal to outclass “The Nightmare.” He told Australian MMA:

“He’s [Carlos Prates] a fan favorite for good reason. He’s an exciting guy. Good striking battle against two of the top contenders. I feel like I’ve got the skillset to beat him. I feel like I can outclass him.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below