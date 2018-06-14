Top UFC Welterweight Recounts Brawl With ‘Drunken, Racist Fans’

Last week, top-ranked UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman was at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, for some fun.

During the event, Usman decided to stop at the top of some stairs when the National Anthem began to play, out of respect. It was then that a drunken, racist fan begun heckling the UFC welterweight before things got physical.

When Usman turned his back to try and walk away, several men shoved him in the back and all hell broke loose:

Usman joined The MMA Hour recently to describe exactly what went down (quotes via MMA Mania):

“The guy turns around and looks at me and goes, ‘Shut the F up you N-word. What are you gonna do?’ At this point I’m like, okay this dude is clearly drunk and he’s serious and he’s right in my face, so I’m like, ‘Back up, you’re in my space,’ And the guy goes, ‘You ain’t going to do nothing, what do you think? “You’re f’ing tough?’ I think he’s going to swing on me because he’s more and more aggressive so I push him off me and I’m like, ‘Bro, back up.’ I turn around for us to leave and all of a sudden while my back is turned, I get hit in the back. Boom. Then it’s like three of them jump on Ali and then three of them jump on me and now it’s like I gotta defend myself.”

The No. 6-ranked welterweight hasn’t lost in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since May of 2013. He comes off a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia in May in Chile. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is due for a big step up in competition next.