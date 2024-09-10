Top 5: Best Sean O’Malley Knockouts in the UFC

UFC champion ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has stood out due to his impressive striking power. Let’s downtown the top Sean O’Malley Knockouts ahead of his title match at UFC 306. Upcoming, he will face Merab Dvalishvili live from The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top 5: Best Sean O’Malley Knockouts

The US-born ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has earned many impressive knockouts in the UFC since making his promotional debut back in 2017. Let’s countdown the very best of his precise work.

5. Sean O’Malley vs. Alfred Khashakyan

This smooth knockout put O’Malley on the map. It was an impressive highlight reel finish in just the first round. But, having Urijah Faber and Snoop Dogg freak out on commentary made this rear-straight knockout iconic.

4. Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Eddie Wineland was an MMA veteran who had competed at the highest levels of the bantamweight divisions, including being a title contender. He was meant to be a stiff test for ‘Sugar’ Sean. But instead, O’Malley knocked him out in less than two minutes. This was one fo the most impressive of Sean O’Malley Knockouts.

3. Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Brazil’s Raulian Paiva was an experienced MMA fighter who was putting together a nice streak in the division. O’Malley knocked him out in the first round and then served up the iconic photo of him shooting a basketball. One of the best images after Sean O’Malley Knockouts.

2. Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

After some short time away, ‘Sugar’ Sean needed to get a win in the octagon. He faced the skilled José Alberto Quiñónez and was able to knock him out with an impressive head kick and punches.

3 years ago #OnThisDay Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) knocked out José Alberto Quiñónez in the first round at UFC 248. Earning his first Performance of the Night. pic.twitter.com/ByicPHNZ0X — Josh (@JUchiha909) March 7, 2023

1. Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley was able to win the bantamweight title with a stunning knockout against the highly skilled Aljamain Sterling. Sterling dashed in and O’Malley was able to land a perfectly timed and placed punch to earn UFC gold.