Let’s rank the top 5 UFC heavyweights of all time. The ranking consists of their career success, notable victories, and title defenses to reign the hardest-hitting division in the world.

The list consists of fighters whose resumes are strictly from fighting in the heavyweight division. Here are the top 5 UFC heavyweights of all time.

5. Francis Ngannou

Despite a late MMA start in his career and a fallout with the UFC, Francis Ngannou made his mark in the heavyweight division. His resume speaks for itself having defeated some of the biggest names in the division: Andrei Arlovski, Curtis Blaydes, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane. Those are some pretty impressive names despite where some of those fighters were in their careers. Championship victories over Miocic and Gane helped Ngannou's case to make the top 5.

4. Randy Couture

While Couture competed at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, his resume in the heavyweight division speaks for itself. He's tied with Stipe Miocic for the most title bout wins in the division (6) and is also second in title defenses (2). On top of that, he's also a two-time heavyweight champion having reclaimed the belt after losing it. Despite fighting in the older era before the heavyweight division had evolved like it has, there's no denying 'The Natural' and what he accomplished.

3. Junior Dos Santos

'Cigano' had a good run in the heavyweight division that makes him a top 5 heavyweight of all time. While others may question it, Dos Santos has a very respectable list of names he defeated and had a good run at the belt. His notable wins come against Cain Velasquez, Frank Mir, Mark Hunt, and Stipe Miocic. His reign in the heavyweight division is definitely memorable putting him in the top three.

2. Cain Velasquez

The Mexican-American Velasquez was a force in the heavyweight division. His win over Brock Lesnar to dethrone him for the gold was one to remember. He also had two title defenses (T-2nd most in the division) while also winning four title matches (T-3rd most in the division). Cain was also to avenge his loss to Junior Dos Santos and beat him in both their second and third fights. Wins over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Antonio Silva, and Travis Browne also boost the resume of Velasquez.

1. Stipe Miocic

Easily the greatest heavyweight to ever fight in the UFC would be Stipe Miocic. Stipe’s track record in the division is by far the most impressive. He’s tied with Randy Couture for the most title bout wins in the division with 6 and most title defenses in the UFC with 3. Those two stats alone make him the greatest heavyweight ever in the UFC. His list of wins over: Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, and Daniel Cormier (2x) is one of the most impressive resumes in the division. Miocic holds the spot as the greatest heavyweight of all time and will once again be put to the test at UFC 310 vs Jon Jones.