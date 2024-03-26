Top 5 exciting MMA Easter matchups

With Easter weekend fast approaching this week, the household Octagon makes its return to Atlantic City for a UFC Fight Night billed card on the East Coast – bringing with his a host of massive fights including a title-eliminator at the flyweight limit, the return of a former champion, and two massive clashes which are shoo-ins for Fight of the Night honors.

Headlining in her return to her native coast, surging flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield takes on French contender, Manon Fiorot – with the victor likely earning a shot at gold come the culmination of Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko trilogy title fight later this annum. So, below, with the UFC returning to New Jersey this weekend, catch 5 exciting matchups on paper for this Easter weekend.

Manon Fiorot vs. Erin Blanchfield –

Making her return to her native New Jersey, former Invicta FC staple, Blanchfield rides an impressive victory over former championship challenger, Taila Santos last year, which followed a submission over ex-champion, Jessica Andrade.



And fans of sports betting can still stake their claim on this weekend’s headlined, with Blanchfield closing as an impressive betting favorite at -185 to beat Fiorot this weekend at the Boardwalk Hall – with the French contender a +154 betting underdog.

Fiorot herself rides an impressive 10-fight winning run into her return, fresh from a decision success against former two-time gold holder and recent UFC Vegas 89 winner, Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris last year.

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley –

Snapping a two-fight skid with a decision win over former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in his return last year, the number eleven ranked Vicente Luque takes on divisional prospect, Joaquin Buckley in the night’s co-main event at UFC Atlantic City.



Holding wins over names including Niko Price, Randy Brown, Belal Muhammad, Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, and Jalin Turner to name a few, Luque looks to knock back Buckley in their weekend’s return.

Himself in the midst of a two-fight rise following a skid of losses, Buckley most recently bested Alex Morono, following a knockout win over Andre Fialho.

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva –

In what may come as the final outing of mixed martial arts career, former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman takes on Bruno Silva in search of his first win since a decision win over Omari Akhmedov four years ago.

Last featuring against Brad Tavares after suffering a catastophic compound fracture in 2021, Weidman spent two years on the sideline, dropping a decision loss in his return to the Octagon.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee –

Making his sophomore walk as part of his second stint with the UFC, Ballymena native, Rhys McKee takes on flashy striker and finishing ace, Chidi Njokuani in the main card opener in Atlantic City this weekend.

Hoping to snap a three-fight losing run against McKee, Njokuani takes on the Northern Ireland striker, who took home Cage Warriors gold after his first tenure with the UFC ended.

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers –

Always bringing fireworks to the Octagon whenever he steps foot inside it, former M-1 Global featherweight kingpin, Nate Landwehr has turned in a stunning slew of post-fight bonus winning performances against the trio of L’udovit Klein, David Onama, and Austin Lingo – prior to his decision loss to Dan Ige last summer. Keep your eyes firmly peeled on this featured preliminary card clash.