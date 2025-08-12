Top 5: Biggest UFC Matches Still to Come in 2025

As the 2025 UFC calendar moves into its final stretch, several high-stakes bouts remain on the horizon. Champions are set to defend their titles, contenders aim to take the next step, and a handful of much-anticipated matchups have the potential to shape the future of their divisions. From title fights to career-defining rematches, these are the five biggest fights still to come in 2025.

Biggest UFC Matches Still to Come in 2025

5. Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev – October 11

Date and Place: October 11, 2025, at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira returns to his homeland for the first time in over five years to headline UFC Fight Night against Rafael Fiziev. The bout marks the UFC’s first trip to Rio de Janeiro since May 2024 and represents Oliveira’s comeback from his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June.

The fight carries significant implications for both men’s careers, with Oliveira ranked No. 4 and Fiziev at No. 10 in the UFC’s lightweight rankings. A victory for Oliveira would position him for another title shot, while a win for Fiziev could catapult him into contender status.

4. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen – October 4

Date and Place: October 4, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the co-main event of UFC 320

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will make his third title defense of 2025 when he faces Cory Sandhagen. Betting odds favor Dvalishvili as a -380 favorite, with Sandhagen positioned as a +300 underdog. The fight represents Sandhagen’s first opportunity to compete for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title. The Georgian fighter has established himself as one of the most active champions in UFC history, having already defeated Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley earlier in the year. As the fight approaches, those interested in following the odds or placing bets can check the Stake bonus review on Oddspedia, which highlights current offers available for new users on UFC and other competitions.

Dvalishvili aims to join the exclusive group of eight champions in UFC history who have successfully defended their title three times within a single calendar year while seeking his 14th consecutive victory in the octagon. Dvalishvili has built a reputation as a nightmare matchup due to his relentless cardio.

Sandhagen enters the bout looking to stop Dvalishvili’s remarkable year. The veteran striker earned his title shot with a TKO victory over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and has won four of his last five fights.

3. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 – October 4

Date and Place: October 4, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the main event of UFC 320

Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira will settle their rivalry in a highly anticipated rematch. Their first encounter at UFC 313 in March saw Ankalaev claim the title with a narrow unanimous decision victory over Pereira.

Ankalaev looks to cement his championship legacy with a definitive victory over the former two-division champion. The 33-year-old Russian has remained undefeated since being submitted by Paul Craig in 2018, compiling 14 consecutive fights without a loss in the UFC. A second victory over Pereira would establish Ankalaev as the undisputed king of the light heavyweight division.

Pereira seeks redemption and the opportunity to reclaim his throne at 205 pounds. Before losing to Ankalaev, the Brazilian knockout artist was enjoying a five-fight winning streak that included four consecutive championship matches.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

2. Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane – October 25

Date and Place: October 25, 2025, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, headlining UFC 321

British heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will make his first defense of the undisputed heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall was elevated to undisputed champion last month after Jon Jones elected to retire rather than face him. The 32-year-old Manchester native has established himself as one of the most explosive finishers in the heavyweight division, boasting eight wins in nine UFC appearances with seven first-round finishes. His only loss came against Curtis Blaydes in 2022 due to a freak knee injury just 15 seconds into the contest.

The French striker is known for his elite footwork and technical striking, using his impressive mobility to manage distance effectively. However, Gane’s two UFC losses have exposed vulnerabilities in his grappling game, with Francis Ngannou dominating him on the ground in 2022 and Jones submitting him decisively in 2023.

This will be the fourth attempt to book this matchup, with Aspinall claiming Gane had previously turned down fight offers. The bout was originally scheduled to be Aspinall’s first interim title defense, but Gane was reportedly filming a Netflix series at the time.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

1. Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – November (Rumored)

Date and Place: November 2025 at Madison Square Garden, New York (rumored UFC 322)

The most significant fight remaining in 2025 features welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena defending his title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This superfight represents Makhachev’s bid to become a two-division champion.

Makhachev vacated the lightweight title in May to pursue the welterweight championship after Della Maddalena captured it from Belal Muhammad. The Dagestani fighter is widely regarded as the former pound-for-pound number one and seeks to join the exclusive club of two-division UFC champions. According to his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is a “90 percent chance the fight happens in November” at Madison Square Garden.

Della Maddalena has emerged as one of the most dangerous strikers in the welterweight division. The Australian captured the title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Muhammad, showcasing exceptional takedown defense and technical striking.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has described this as “the toughest opponent in Islam’s career.”