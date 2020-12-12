Jordan Ellis: I’m backing Tony Ferguson in the UFC 256 co-main event. Despite boasting an impressive run Charles Oliveira hasn’t beat anyone even close to the level of ‘El Cucuy’ who despite having a bad night at UFC 249 is still one of the best lightweights in MMA history. I’m expecting him to be back on form tonight and predict he’ll edge this fight out on the judge’s cards.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Ross Markey: Talk about a fan-favorite matchup. Implications are massive in this clash of Ferguson and Oliveira. Another slip up for the former could realistically see him slide down the lightweight pile for the first time in his career. For Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific grappler is on the cusp of a title challenge, and a victory over someone of Ferguson’s ilk will surely grant him that title tilt. It’s a case of been there done that for Ferguson, while Oliveira has blitzed through seven straight, it has to be said, only Kevin Lee presents a stern, high-level opponent, and even at that — he’s hugely inconsistent. Oliveira has learned to cope with pressure since his defeats to Ricardo Lamas, Paul Felder and Anthony Pettis, but I’m picking Ferguson to do enough pressing damage in the first and second before an eventual third round stoppage.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Ryan MacCarthy: Two of the best Lightweights in the world will throw hands, in the peoples co main event, imo the fight of the night, because well Tony Ferguson is apart of this fight. I really wish this were 5 rounds. Ferguson, coming off a loss, I don’t think we’re gonna see him hungrier than he is now. He’s trying to get better. When guys get like that, they’re more dangerous. He’s looking at the holes in the boat and trying to fill them. Tony is coming in, maybe he made some tweaks. I think he has all the skill to get rid of Oliveira in this one. I think Oliveira is not gonna be able to push the pace with Tony for three rounds. He’ll get Oliveira tired and catch him. I think Oliveira can certainly pull off the upset here, but I see Tony finishing this in the 2nd or 3rd rounds. Tony Ferguson can set himself up for a MAJOR fight with a win here.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Abhinav Kini: This is yet another dream fight in the lightweight division that we will get to see as Tony Ferguson is virtually fighting a clone of himself in Charles Oliveira. But despite their similarities, I still feel Ferguson is on another level and will be able to break Oliveira who has been known to fall short whenever he faces a really top fighter. There are question marks over Ferguson from his last fight but he still had his moments even in defeat and I don’t think he’s done just yet. Ferguson via second round TKO.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson

Harry O’Connor: When Tony Ferguson fights, you know you’re going to get a show, his last fight against Gaethje absolutely solidifies that statement. However Charles Oliveira looks incredibly tough right now. I think Tony may have taken too much damage in his last fight, he took one hell of a beating and he did not look good when the fight got stopped, if this was early on in Tony’s career I would say he could bounce back, but he’s 36 and I can’t see anyone picking up at that age after a beating like that, especially against Oliveira – if anyone can do it though, Tony can. I’m going to go with Oliveira with a third round submission.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira