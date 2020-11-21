Tony Ferguson is set to return to action against Brazilian submission specialist Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 on December 12.

ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto took to social media to announce the news, he wrote

Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) will face Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, per Dana White (@danawhite). Ferguson gets his wish to fight again before the end of 2020. Huge addition to that Dec. 12 event. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 21, 2020

Ferguson took to Twitter himself to seemingly confirm the fight news, he wrote.

“We don’t wait, we call the shots. Line them up.” Chief Security Officer of the UFC. See you Dec 12 Crew ⚔️🕶 Champ Shit Only™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # DarceKnightRises @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/ddJxBhIWbe — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 21, 2020

Earlier this week the chances of ‘El Cucuy’ competing again in 2020 looked slim. A long talked about fight with Michael Chandler was seemingly off the table and veteran reporter Ariel Helwani expressed doubts about the lightweight contender being added to UFC 256 against somebody else.

“Here’s Tony Ferguson begging to be added [to UFC 256] and I don’t think he’s going to be added,” Helwani said on DC & Helwani. “… He’s getting no response and I’m told he’s hitting a brick wall.”

Ferguson hasn’t been seen in action since suffering a beatdown at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. ‘El Cucuy’ was out-punched for five rounds before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully waved off the fight which was set to decided who was next in line for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is streaking right now. The talented BJJ player has really found his groove on the feet, allowing him to put together a seven-fight win streak – the current best at 155lbs. Oliveira is coming off a submission victory over former interim title challenger Kevin Lee. He was previously booked to face Beneil Dariush before that fight fell apart.

Who wins at UFC 256? Tony Ferguson or Charles Oliveira?