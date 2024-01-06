Tony Ferguson boasted as future UFC Hall of Fame inductee: ‘We got to get him in on the merit of that winning streak’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has been backed as a future inductee into the UFC’s Hall of Fame by current play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, who points to the Oxnard veteran’s once record-setting 12-fight winning streak as meriting him an induction into the ‘Fighter Wing’.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion and victor of The Ultimate Fighter during his UFC tenure, slumped to his record-setting seventh consecutive loss at UFC 296 back in December – following a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Joining former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn in the midst of the longest consecutive losing run in the UFC with his seventh straight loss last month, Ferguson once held a record-setting run of 12 consecutive victories – including an interim title fight victory, as part of a stunning run between 2013 until 2019.

And despite his losing run, in which Ferguson has been urged by the likes of UFC CEO, Dana White, as well as Hall of Fame inductee, color-commentator, Daniel Cormier to call time on his fighting career, the Oxnard veteran insists he has no plans to hang up his gloves from combat sports.

Tony Ferguson backed to land UFC Hall of Fame induction

Going to bat for former interim titleholder, Ferguson, play-by-play lead, Anik claims he would like to see the former land in the ‘FIghter Wing’ of the promotion’s Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done – based on his 12-fight winning spree.

“I will fight like hell for Tony Ferguson to get in [to the UFC Hall of Fame],” Jon Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think sometimes the interim champions can become interesting cases. But maybe I won’t have to fight for Tony. But if there needs to be a fight for Tony Ferguson to get into the UFC Hall of Fame as a modern-era fighter on the merits of his individual accomplishments and not a singular fight like he has against Lando Vannata or Edson Barzboa, we’ve got to get Ferguson in on the merits of that 12-fight lightweight winning streak.”

