The MMA world may be somewhat surprised to hear Tony Ferguson returns very soon.

A report broke from MMAjunkie tonight that Ferguson will meet former champion Anthony Pettis at October 6’s UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ferguson has been out of action since he won the interim title by defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216. “El Cucuy” was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacated title at April’s UFC 223. A fluke injury forced him out when he tripped over a cable fulfilling media obligations. The former interim champion underwent a gruesome-looking surgery. Ferguson has since been medically cleared to return.

He has a big fight waiting at UFC 229. The card is slated to be the biggest draw on the UFC PPV schedule. Conor McGregor will finally return to take on champion Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title.

Now, two former champions will throw down as well.

Ferguson has won an incredible 10 straight fights in maybe the most difficult division in MMA. Pettis has had more up-and-down results recently. He got back on track at July’s UFC 226 by submitting Michael Chiesa. Pettis is 3-3 in his last six bouts.

“Showtime” reacted to the fight on social media:

