Ex-UFC champion Tony Ferguson set for move to Jackson-Wink MMA amid recent losing run

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson appears to have found his new home base as he attempts to snap a disappointing run of four consecutive Octagon losses – landing at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ferguson, the current #11 ranked lightweight contender, suffered his fourth straight defeat back in May on the main card of UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona – dropping a devastating second round front kick knockout loss against Michael Chandler.

The defeat marked a continued run of recent poor form for the Oxnard fan-favorite, who had suffered back-to-back decision losses to Beneil Dariush, former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira – to go with an interim title headlining loss to Justin Gaethje back in May 2020.

Ferguson, 39, is without a victory since forcing a second round doctor’s stoppage against the recently retired, Donald Cerrone on the main card of UFC 238 in June 2019.

Following his recent knockout loss to Chandler, Tony Ferguson admitted that he was weighing up his options in regards to landing at a permanent home base and training facility, revealing that he had received a slew of offers from facilities and coaches.

Tony Ferguson appears to have taken his talents to the ‘Land of Enchantment

And it now appears the Californian has landed on a new training center, with Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque – once-home to former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has captured The Ultimate Fighter victor’s talents.

“Welcome to ABQ (Albuquerque) @tonyfergusonxt) (raised hands emoji),” The official Jackson-Wink MMA Instagram account posted, accompanied by a picture of Ferguson alongside team coach, Brandon Gibson. #tonyferguson #elcucuy #ufc #jacksonwink #mma #fight #camp #albuquerque #newmexico” (H/T MMA Mania)

Tony Ferguson chooses Jackson Wink MMA as his new gym. pic.twitter.com/X7IS0UKMTl — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 8, 2022

Once holding a division-tying 12-fight winning spree in the division, during his roughshod lightweight run, Tony Ferguson submitted promotional alum, Kevin Lee to win an interim division title – adding to other notable victories over Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, as well as former champions, Rafael dos Anjos, and Anthony Pettis.

Ferguson has recently found himself the subject of a call out from Auckland striker, Dan Hooker, to boot — with the Kiwi suggesting a lightweight showdown at UFC 281 on November 12. at Madison Square Garden.