Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje’s rivalry is still not over.

Gaethje recently made some surprising comments where he stated his belief that Ferguson was never an elite lightweight and was surprised that other opponents weren’t able to defeat him during his 12-fight winning streak.

“I mean, Tony has always been that man,” Gaethje said. “Guys constantly went in there and fought in the chaos and refused to create space. I don’t know why, [Anthony] Pettis and [Donald] Cerrone, these guys weren’t able to do what I did. But I think that was there the whole time.

“Fans not being there really helped, stayed focus, keep everything internal. That’s a huge factor when you’re fighting Tony because just his face alone makes you wanna fight. I don’t think he’s done by any means, I just don’t think he’s an elite lightweight. I don’t think he ever was. I just think his skills were really effective in the way people were fighting him.”

Those comments certainly caught Ferguson’s attention as he took to Twitter to respond on Saturday night. He also took aim at Charles Oliveira though it’s not clear why.

“I’ll Give You Elite, F*ck🖕😎You @Justin_Gaethje & @CharlesDoBronxsYou Didn’t Finish Sh*t. Told You I’d See You Soon. Crew🍃Much Easier To See The Targets When They Are In Front. Beyond🎓Disciplined. New Camp, New Times -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽@CervezaMontejoThisIsForLaRaza🎶”

It didn’t take long for Gaethje to respond.

“Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ.”

For now, Ferguson needs to return to the win column as he is currently on a two-fight losing streak. But if that is what ends up happening, perhaps him and Gaethje will run things back at some point.

What do you make of their exchange?