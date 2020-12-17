Tony Ferguson is upbeat about his performance against Charles Oliveira despite falling to a second straight defeat after being out grappled by the Brazilian who picked up a unanimous decision win with scores of 30-26 across the board.

‘El Cucuy’ recently defended his performance from the criticism of former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier who claimed Ferguson was dominated in the UFC 256 co-main event. Ferguson has now taken to social media (via MMA Crazy) to say Oliveira was “mentally broken” in the first round, despite the fact ‘Do Bronx’ went on to win all three rounds.

“We’re not gonna waste any energy here, and you guys shouldn’t either in jiu-jitsu matches,” Ferguson said. “Just be patient and wait for the opportunity for him to advance and get so lazy that in the third round he doesn’t even advance to mount anymore. What he does is he stays controlled into side position looking for something completely different, a different move because he was mentally broken in the first round.”

Ferguson blamed the UFC 256 commentary team for making fans believe he was dominated by Oliveira.

“I went back and kind of watched film, and without the commentary and how all like, ‘Oh, you got dominated, this and that.’ Okay, to the untrained people in jiu-jitsu,” Ferguson said. “Advancing positions in traditional styles of martial arts, you will get points, advantages, and different types of points. But the judging and the contesting as far as the commission, I don’t even know if it’s there. I’m gonna be real, I don’t.”

Former referee Big John McCarthy told his podcast partner Josh Thomson that he thinks Ferguson may get cut after losing two fights in a row. ‘El Cucuy’ was quick to shut down that suggestion.

“So a question for John McCarthy and The Punk, no I’m not getting f*cking cut,” Ferguson concluded. “Josh, come on dog, you got your ass kicked. Don’t start that sh*t. The fans love me. They want to see me fight again. And I love you guys too.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

Do you think Tony Ferguson had any success against Charles Oliveira?