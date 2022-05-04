Tony Ferguson Says Dana White Acts Like A ‘F*cking Drug Dealer’

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson is very unhappy with Dana White and how he runs the UFC.

Ferguson is set to go to war this Saturday at UFC 274 when he takes on Michael Chandler. The fight has MMA fans chomping at the bit to watch, as it may be the most exciting fight on the card. Chandler brings fireworks to every fight he has and Ferguson is also a crowd pleaser. his fight has all the makings to be the ‘Fight of the Night’.

Ferguson has been fed up with certain things like people getting “Dana White privilege” and voiced his displeasure that he can’t play another sport or bring his talents to the boxing ring. He had said that he was interested in possibly boxing, but White quickly squashed that opportunity.

Tony Ferguson was in his pre-fight press conferences when he sounded off on White and how he currently runs the UFC

“I think we’re underpaid, personally, to be real,” Ferguson said. “… I asked Dana to box. He said, ‘F*ck no.’ I’m like, ‘Why? I want to go play baseball. I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a high level. … I want to go do all these couple things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f*cking drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this sh*t. I want to go make more money for my family.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

"Dana White privilege" gave us all a good laugh when @TonyFergusonXT first coined the term, but ahead of #UFC274, he's not finding much humor in it anymore. pic.twitter.com/gvEycUyWyA — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 4, 2022

‘El Cucuy‘ also said that he shouldn’t have been stripped off his title when he tripped and fell before taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. When Ferguson fell, he tore his ACL and was stripped of the title so Nurmagomedov could challenge for it. It was a freak accident, but Ferguson believes he should of sued the UFC for the striping of his title.

“I mean, when it comes down to that and I get stripped of my title because I took a fall and had a bad accident, I should’ve sued,” Ferguson said. “But what I did was I felt good for my company. I wanted to be the man. I wanted to make sure everybody knew that I can f*cking do this stuff without anybody else’s help. That’s a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, to kind of keep coming here and smiling and being used to be on a poster, so I have that high value.”

It’s safe to say Ferguson isn’t a big fan of White at the moment. Ferguson is looking to get back on track Saturday after losing his last three fights.

