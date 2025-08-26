Tony Ferguson: Boxing Is Great Because No One Is Trying to Choke Me

Tony Ferguson no longer has to worry about being choked out in a cage.

After exiting the UFC last year following his eighth-straight loss inside the Octagon, ‘El Cucuy‘ will test his mettle in the world of boxing. Ferguson will step inside the ring at MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones this Saturday, August 30, in Manchester.

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Ferguson offered some insight into why he’s looking forward to trying out boxing after spending the last 16 years competing in mixed martial arts.

“The most time that I found myself in a cage was during fight night. That’s how weird that shit was. Right now I get to put on shoes. I don’t have to worry about getting taken down. I don’t have to worry about f*cking people trying to choke me out or do all this other sh*t. The interest is there.”



Tony Ferguson is set to square off against Misfits Boxing mainstay Nathaniel ‘Salt Papi’ Bustamante in England. Overall, Bustamante is 6-2 in his boxing endeavors, and currently sits on a three-fight win streak.

Tony Ferguson joins former UFC fighter Luke Rockhold and Darren Till on stacked MF & DAZN card

Headlining the event will be former UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold, who makes his boxing debut against Darren Till. MF & DAZN X Series 22 will also see the combat sports return of Dillon Danis. Check out the full line-up below: