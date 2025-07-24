90% Haters, 20% Doubters: Tony Ferguson’s Math Gets as Wild as His Fights

Tony Ferguson has added a new weapon to his pre-fight arsenal: creative arithmetic. The former UFC interim lightweight champion, now prepping for his anticipated professional boxing debut against Salt Papi, recently vented about his critics in a way that got fans talking – first for the flame, then for the math.

Tony Feruson Calculations

Addressing a question about the swelling tide of doubters, Ferguson launched into a spirited (and very much uncensored) tirade. “90% of the fucking comments out there are saying that I’m washed up, I’m old, and I should fucking retire… They’re saying that because they can’t fucking do this shit that I’m doing. The other 20% is saying that Salt Papi is gonna knock me out, so 100% of you bitches are out there hating on me. You know what? That’s more fuel for my fire.”

"90% of the fucking comments out there are saying that I'm washed up, I'm old, and I should fucking retire… They're saying that because they can't fucking do this shit that I'm doing.



The other 20% is saying that Salt Papi is gonna knock me out, so 100% of you bitches are out… pic.twitter.com/fW70qWXmuq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2025

No calculators needed to see that something isn’t quite adding up – unless Tony has uncovered a new approach to percentages, one that trades accuracy for attitude. Fans instantly seized on the apparent disconnect, sharing memes and commentary about the mathematical slip that now seems destined to live alongside his elbows, d’arce chokes, and five-round wars in highlight reels.

Ferguson’s history of dancing to his own tune is well documented. From unorthodox training methods (rolling around gym mats and swinging baseball bats at imaginary foes) to embracing mind games on social media, “El Cucuy” rarely delivers a dull soundbite. But this latest bout of numeracy – where 90% plus 20% equals a steaming 100% – has raised the bar on his already-unpredictable public persona.

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

Still, behind the numbers, Ferguson’s message is clear: underdog or not, the 41-year-old isn’t ready to ride off into the MMA sunset just yet. After a rough stretch in the octagon, eight consecutive losses, the most recent in August 2024, many have called for retirement. Ferguson counters that the doubters are “fuel for my fire,” using their disbelief as motivation ahead of his crossover fight with social media boxing star Salt Papi on August 30, 2025.