Tony Ferguson picked to beat Paddy Pimblett in return fight at UFC 296: ‘He’s got that warrior spirit still’

Ahead of his incoming UFC Austin co-main event fight next weekend against Dan Hooker, Bobby Green – a past foe of former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, is picking the Oxnard vetera to beat the returning Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 next month, snapping his six-fight losing skid.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, suffering a late third round arm-triangle submission loss to the above-mentioned, Green.

The defeat came as the former interim titleholder’s sixth consecutively under the banner of the promotion, with his disappointing losing skid dating back to a second interim title fight loss to Justin Gaethje back in 2020.

Bobby Green backs Tony Ferguson to win at UFC 296

Drawing outspoken Liverpool native, Pimblett in a much-criticized and bizarre pairing at UFC 296 next month in Las Vegas, Tony Ferguson, who has employed the talents and training of former US Navy Seal, David Goggins earlier this month, has been backed to beat Pimblett by Green in his return to the Octagon.

“Even though I was kicking his ass, Tony (Ferguson) was never giving up,” Bobby Green told The Schmo. “He was never going to quit. He was never going to break, and he got that warrior spirit still. So, as long as you got that warrior spirit, go do your thing, bro. You know what I mean? And I think he’s going to beat Paddy (Pimblett).”

Sharing his thoughts on Ferguson becoming the first citizen to beat a hell week alongside the above-mentioned, Goggins earlier this month, San Bernardino native, Green claimed the ex-interim champion needs someone to channel his own “weirdness”.

“I just feel like Tony needs a sick-ass guy like me who could kind of tone in his weirdness and put some basics back together,” Green explained. “Some of the basic things and he’ll be nice. But, I don’t know why he’s doing all this cardio stuff.”

