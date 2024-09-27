Tommy Fury eats 11 leg kicks from UFC star Tom Aspinall in preperation for Jake Paul rematch

Clamoring for a mixed martial arts rematch with Jake Paul in the near future, professional boxer, Tommy Fury got some distinct conditioning in from a current UFC champion over the course of this week — eating a whopping 11 leg kicks from interim heavyweight gold holder, Tom Aspinall.

Fury, a half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined an October MF & DAZN boxing card against British musician and influencer, KSI last year — turning in a decision win over the YouTuber.

The victory saw Fury, a former Love Island contestant improve to 10-0 as a professional, following a prior decision win over polarizing puncher, Jake Paul at the beginning of last year in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury takes 11 leg kicks from Tom Aspinall during MMA training

And staking his claim for a rematch with Paul — potentially in a move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in a mixed martial arts crossover, Fury took a jaw-dropping 11 leg kicks from Atherton striking ace, Aspinall as part of a ‘dead leg challenge’ on his official YouTube channel.

Vowing to take home a dominant victory over Ohio native, Paul with some time spent on training in mixed martial arts in the near future, Fury claimed he would hand the former losses in the SmartCage as well as the squared circle following their tangle last year.

Jake Paul’s in the PFL isn’t he?” Tommy Fury asked Tom Aspinall. “I’m going to smash his face in when I get better at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing, and in the cage. [He’s] a big useless prick. I reckon a year-and-a-half to two years of training until I’ll beat him in a fight. It’ll be no problem in the cage.”

“He’s got the funds, he’s got the best trainers in the world,” Tommy Fury explained. “He’s got the best sparring in the world. So, he’s doing all right. But he’s no match for me. I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big fat [knee] — all elbows. No fists.”