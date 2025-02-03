UFC star Tom Aspinall rips heavyweight division amid inactivity: ‘It absolutely stinks’

Interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall appears to be growing impatient on the lack of movement on his mooted fight with Jon Jones — calling for the division to move further amid a host of recent fights which the Brit claims “absolutely stink.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight titleholder, has yet to return to action since featured at UFC 304 last summer in his native Manchester.

And successfully defending the interim crown and avenging his sole Octagon loss, Atherton native, Aspinall made short work of perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes with a dominant opening round knockout win.

Tom Aspinall claims heavyweight division “absolutely stinks”

Expected to take on fellow heavyweight gold holder, Jones later this year — potentially in a summer comeback during International Fight Week in June, Tom Aspinall has called for the division to move on beyond the Rochester native, claiming the lie of the heavyweight land recently “absolutely stinks”.

“These heavyweight fights lately absolutely stink,” Tom Aspinall wrote on his official Instagram Stories. “Let’s get some excitement back and stop holding it up.”

Hoping to finally secure a grudge fight with former pound-for-pound number one, Jones later this annum, Aspinall has been warned by UFC CEO, Dana White that if the former fails to come to the table by the summer — they will likely move on from the pairing.

“Yeah, there’s no situation. It’s the biggest fight that we can make and, you know, I know the fans like to mess with Jon (Jones) or whatever,” Dana White said. “Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.”

“One hundred percent,” Dana White said of potentially stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. “Listen, if we don’t get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before. I mean, I was up in my room with my people till like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”