Tom Aspinall Reveals Jon Jones Is Stalling Title Unification Bout ‘That’s the Truth of It.’

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has shed light on the prolonged delay in scheduling a title unification bout with Jon Jones. The British fighter, who claimed the interim belt with a decisive victory over Curtis Blaydes in July 2024, has been vocal about his desire to face Jones and unify the heavyweight division but to no avail.

Why Haven’t We Seen Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall?

Aspinall’s frustration is palpable as he explains, on his YouTube, that the holdup appears to be on Jon Jones’ side. Despite repeated assurances from UFC officials that the fight will eventually take place, Aspinall suggests that Jones may be hesitant due to financial considerations or other undisclosed reasons. This standoff has left the heavyweight division in a state of uncertainty.

The interim champion has made it clear that he’s ready and willing to step into the octagon at any time. Tom Aspinall’s eagerness to prove himself against one of the sport’s greatest fighters is evident in his recent statements. He emphasizes that his goal is to fight for the undisputed title, not to defend the interim belt again.

“I have spoken to the UFC on multiple occasions on this fight. I’m chasing it, I want the fight, I have been on record and said that I want the fight. I’ve been on the phone with the UFC saying I want the fight. When is it happening? I want the fight more than anyone … What’s holding it up right now is [Jon Jones’] side. That’s the truth of it. The UFC really wants the fight to happen. They’ve told me that. This is one of the biggest fights in MMA … The UFC tells me, they assure me that they are doing everything they can to make this fight. As far as I’m aware this is now totally down to Jon Jones.”

As the MMA world watches and waits, the question remains: When will we see the UFC heavyweight division unified?