Tom Aspinall’s future: Sports doctor provides worrying possible outcome

Sports doctor Brian Sutterer has given his thoughts on Tom Aspinall‘s latest injury update.

As we know, Tom Aspinall suffered a nasty double eye poke at the hands of Ciryl Gane back at UFC 321. Because of that, he was unable to continue in the fight, and it was ruled a no contest. Despite Gane being the one who initiated the foul, Aspinall was the fighter who received the most backlash from fans, with many believing that he opted not to continue given how the fight was going.

Of course, ever since then, we have come to see and learn that Tom Aspinall’s eye injuries are pretty serious. He provided his own update earlier this week on his YouTube channel, including notes from numerous doctors that confirm the severity of the problem.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Brian Sutterer gave his own thoughts on the Tom Aspinall situation.

Brian Sutterer’s view on Tom Aspinall’s eye injury

“First of all, this is a super-legit thing,” Sutterer said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s nothing like, ‘He’s making this up.’ This is nothing silly. This is nothing ridiculous.

“He’s seen eye doctors who have diagnosed him, and it’s a real thing that can cause very real symptoms.

“What’s unknown is how long this is going to take to get better… In the worst-case scenario, it’s surgery.

“If Aspinall needs surgery for this, then, yeah, I would expect that he’s going to be out for quite some time.

“Hopefully, he’s doing better with just the medications plus or minus an injection.

“I would’ve hoped by now he was seeing some better improvements, but it sounds like there is a lot of ongoing watchful waiting and potentially more treatments to do.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

We’ve got our fingers crossed that Tom is able to make a full recovery.