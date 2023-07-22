Off the back of his stunning Octagon return in the main event of UFC Fight Night London tonight, Atherton native, Tom Aspinall has laid out a roadmap to a future title fight with undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones – vowing to bring an end to the champion’s title reign.

Aspinall, who returned to active competition tonight for the first time in a July following a debilitating knee injury suffered last July, managed to bounce back to the winner’s enclosure in spectacular fashion atop UFC Fight Night London, stopping Polish contender, Marcin Tybura with a blistering opening round TKO win.

Emerging unscathed from his opening minute clash with the former M-1 Global heavyweight champion, Team Kaobon mainstay, Aspinall managed to drop Tybura with a step-in elbow and straight right combination, before securing an opening round ground strikes TKO win with a slew of follow-up blows.

Tom Aspinall calls his shot against Jon Jones following UFC London

Linked with a title fight with pound-for-pound kingpin, Jones – which Tom Aspinall has previously claimed would be a “dream” contest for him, the latter has laid out a plan and route to a future championship clash, which begins with either a title-eliminator with former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, or a rematch with Sergei Spivak – whom meet at UFC Paris in September.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m going to sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Spivak,” Tom Aspinall told Michael Bisping following his UFC London win during his post-fight Octagon interview. “I’m gonna beat the winner, then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.”

Attempting to land a premiere title challenge against Endicott veteran, Jones before the latter’s expected retirement, the former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion is slated to return at UFC 295 in November, taking on the returning Stipe Miocic in a title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.