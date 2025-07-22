Tom Aspinall is ready to Face ‘Very Dangerous’ Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has said that he’d be interested in battling PFL champion Francis Ngannou.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed champion of the world after Jon Jones‘ retirement. Now, it seems as if the first time he’ll put the title on the line will come later this year when he battles Ciryl Gane. Beyond that, though, there are plenty of interesting fights out there for him to take on as he attempts to make up for the time he lost waiting for ‘Bones’.

One man who could battle Tom Aspinall in the future is none other than Francis Ngannou. Right now, he’s balancing both PFL duties and professional boxing – and it’s hard to know exactly what he’s going to do next. ‘The Predator’ has already achieved some wonderful things in combat sports, but it feels like there’s still another chapter next to be written.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall made it crystal clear that he’s interested in the idea of meeting Francis Ngannou in the middle of the cage.

Tom Aspinall is open to Francis Ngannou fight

“I’m not sure on his circumstances… I know he didn’t have the best relationship with the UFC, so I don’t know if that’s repairable. But like I said, I’ll fight anybody.”

“He’s very, very dangerous. I think I’m a smart fighter with a good fight IQ, and I think I could navigate that danger well. But, man, you never know. This is heavyweight MMA at the top level. You never know until you get in there. It’s a fight I’d definitely be interested in.”

The UFC heavyweight champion is the baddest man on the planet right now and while he’s missed a notable amount of time sitting on the sideline, it certainly feels like he’s ready to do whatever it takes to remind everyone of just how good he is.