UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall backs Francis Ngannou to beat Deontay Wilder should they meet in the boxing ring.

Since leaving the UFC and signing his monumental deal with PFL, Ngannou is not only set up financially, but also free to explore other fighting opportunities out with the promotion such as boxing. ‘The Predator’ has previously expressed his interest in getting a big boxing fight, and has been pursuing a fight with reigning WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

While a fight against one of the big name heavyweights may be hard to pin down for Francis Ngannou, it hasn’t stopped people fantasising about how he may get on. A lot of MMA fighters who have made the switch to the squared circle have come up short, but when talking with JNMediaUK, fellow big man, Aspinall liked his chances against one of the heavyweight elites.

“I would love to see him against Wilder, because it’s just two f—ing massive guys who can punch holes through walls,” Aspinall began. “It’s ridiculous. I’d love to see that. If there’s anybody he could beat, it would be Wilder,” Aspinall added. “Because Wilder is … and I don’t want to slag the guy off, because he’s one of the hardest punchers ever. But as far as actual boxing ability, his level is way lower than an Usyk or Tyson Fury or someone like that.

“The guy’s punching power is off the charts, absolutely ridiculous, out of this world, “ Aspinall continued. “But I think he’s quite hittable and his fight IQ doesn’t see to be, like, great. I think if there’s any of em who [Ngannou] could beat, it would be Wilder.” (H/T MMA Mania)

