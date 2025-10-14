Tom Aspinall gets honest about what would happen if he fought prime Daniel Cormier

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has admitted that Daniel Cormier would’ve been a nightmare matchup for him if he were in his generation.

Right now, Tom Aspinall is one of the most talked-about fighters in mixed martial arts. That’s partially because he’s the heavyweight champion and he’s exceptionally good at what he does, but it’s also because he hasn’t fought for quite some time, and people are fascinated to see what he looks like when he battles Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

At this moment in time, Tom Aspinall is the champion of a division that doesn’t get a whole lot of respect from the masses, with many believing it isn’t as stacked as a lot of other divisions in the promotion. Back in the day, though, heavyweight was home to some absolute monsters, including Daniel Cormier.

In a recent podcast appearance, Aspinall got honest when discussing the possibility of him taking on a prime ‘DC’ when he was at the top.

Tom Aspinall discusses Daniel Cormier’s prime

“Peak ‘DC’ has the worst style for me ever,” Aspinall said of Daniel Cormier on the “ShxtsnGigs Podcast.” “He’s short. I’ve said this to his face as well: short guy who just keeps walking forward, changing levels in between like grappling punches. He can knock you out. He can take you down. He’s got cardio for days. For my style, he’s a nightmare.”

“I thought about it,” Aspinall said. “He was a beast. Peak ‘DC’ was unreal.”

Aspinall is a very smart fighter and he knows, as many of us do, that Cormier was a machine back in the day. Whether or not he would’ve been able to get the better of the Englishman, though, is a question that unfortunately, none of us will ever know the answer to.