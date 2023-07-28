UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall intends to be cageside for the upcoming title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Aspinall is fresh off a comeback win following suffering an ACL injury almost a year to the day against Curtis Blaydes. The Englishman made quick work off Marcin Tybura last weekend, dispatching of him after landing a massive right at just over the minute mark.

The 30-year-old made his vision very clear during his post-fight speech and would state his claim for a future title shot.

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones,” said Aspinall.

Aspinall will seemingly be taking it once step further, in a report by Chisanga Malata, will also be cageside for Jones’s upcoming UFC heavyweight title defence against Miocic.

Tom Aspinall tells me he plans to attend #UFC 295 to watch Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in person.



Tom Aspinall tells me he plans to attend #UFC 295 to watch Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in person.

‘He hopes to fight on the card but will settle for being octagonside to further insert himself into the conversation .’ – Chisanga Malata via Twitter.

Will Tom Aspinall face Jon Jones?

Of course, there would be several things that will have to go right, and if the past few years of the heavyweight division are something to go off – fans shouldn’t get too optimistic. However, the thought of an Aspinall Vs. Jones is mouth watering, and with Aspinall’s unique skillset it is a genuinely compelling fight.

Jones will have to defeat multiple time UFC champion Miocic, and even then, ‘Bones’ has made recent comments regarding retirement.

Aspinall is set to face the winner of Gane and Spivak, the latter of which he has already defeated compressively, but to the Moldavan’s credit he has made serious improvements since. Gane, who is the betting favrioute, would present a new challenge to Aspinall and would be clash between two the two best ‘new-age’ heavyweights.

How do you see a Jon Jones Vs, Tom Aspinall matchup playing out?