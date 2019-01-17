TJ Dillashaw Updates Weight Cut To 125 Ahead Of UFC Brooklyn

Much of the talk centered on the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 has been focused on bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw’s cut to flyweight.

Flyweight champ Henry Cejudo has made it a point to frequently blast the suddenly shrinking Dillashaw’s physique. ‘The Messenger’ even went as far as to say ‘The Viper’ looked like Pee-Wee Herman.

So not surprisingly, it was an instant topic of discussion at today’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 press conference featuring both fighters. In fact, the first question asked was an update on his weight cutting. Asked about his status, Dillashaw said he felt great and was nearly on weight:

“I feel really good, man. Surprisingly good. Got close to weight this morning, little workout. It’s gonna be no problem, I’ll probably make weight tonight.”

Probed for an exact number, the champ said he was nearly on point:

“I got down to 128 this morning.”

He kept getting pressed on the subject, to which ‘The Viper’ reiterated that he supposedly felt great:

“I just said I feel great, man. I mean, I’m not really worried about it (laughing).”

There’s no doubt Dillashaw looks a bit drawn on his journey down to flyweight, but that’s to be expected. The real stories will play out at tomorrow’s weigh-ins and in the fight itself. He’s been dominant at bantamweight, yet the weigh cut coupled with facing a surging champion like Cejudo will present a rough challenge.

If Dillashaw can put it all together and dethrone ‘The Messenger,’ history will be waiting for him.