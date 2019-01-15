Henry Cejudo: Weight-Cutting Dillashaw ‘Looks Like Pee-Wee Herman’

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw had an explanation for why he believes flyweight king Henry Cejudo is not a dangerous opponent. Cejudo, on the other hand, had a diss of an entriely different kind for “The Viper.”

Much has been made about Dillashaw’s ongoing weight cut down to flyweight in order to challenge for his second UFC title. Several pictures of the bantamweight champion looking shredded but gaunt have surfaced online leading up to their flyweight showdown in the headliner of this week’s UFC on ESPN+ 1.

That’s resulted in Cejudo noticing his upcoming rival isn’t looking so good. He went off on Dillashaw’s current state during this week’s episode of The MMA Hour to promote the fight:

“Personally, I think he looks like Pee-wee Herman if you ask me. In the physique way, I really do feel like he looks like Pee-wee Herman. … I thought he’d have a little more bulk to him, but I guess not. He’s not looking so well. It looks like he needs a cup of water. He looks like a cross country runner.”

Diminished Dillashaw

Fighters moving down in weight haven’t had the most success in recent years, yet many who moved up in weight found success after ditching a draining cut.

Cejudo thinks Dillashaw will be among the former, believing he will ‘one hundred percent’ be fighting a ‘diminished champion.’ The aspects of cardio, chin, and ability to absorb body shots were brought up, which Cejudo acknowledged would all be affected due to Dillashaw’s weight cut:

“All of that’s going to be on the menu. All of that. Everything you just said is going to be on the menu,” Cejudo said.

A report recently surfaced that Cejudo would fight former flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez if Dillashaw did not make weight. But Cejudo said he was fighting Dillashaw no matter what. When he does, he expects him to feel the weight cut, and will expose him as a result:

“Whether he makes weight or not, we’re fighting Saturday night, so he can do whatever he wants to do. But anybody could say they could make weight. If you’ve never cut weight [to 125 pounds] — I know what it feels like to make that weight, any true flyweight knows exactly what it feels like to cut an extra 10 pounds. He’s going to feel it Saturday night, and I’m looking to expose him.”

Dillashaw has also hinted he wants to move up to featherewight at some point to challenge 145-pound champion Max Holloway. Cejudo said the weight cut was affecting his brain:

“I think he’s ridiculous,” Cejudo said. “I think that weight cut has really taken a toll on him, that’s what I think. He can’t think straight.”

A True Flyweight?

Dillashaw’s physique may be the topic of the week, yet a pic of Cejudo looking extremely ripped recently surfaced online as well. ‘The Messenger’ said that was what a truly ready flyweight looks like:

“I’m showing you guys what a true flyweight looks like,” Cejudo said. “Not depleted, nice and strong, that’s getting ready to take over the world. A lot of that I would give credit to my neuroscience team, NeuroForce1. Everything that I do is all based on technology and science, and I have never felt so good. At the age of 31, I feel like I’m in my prime, baby. I’ve never felt so strong.”

He closed by claiming how ready he was due to the fact Dillashaw was coming for his belt. Cejudo promised to make an example out of ‘The Viper’:

“I’m locked in, cocked in, whatever you want to call it. This dude is going to get it. He’s messing with my division, he’s trying to take my belt, he’s trying to snatch my dream. T.J. Dillashaw is going to be my perfect example.”