TJ Dillashaw Insists On Henry Cejudo Rematch

TJ Dillashaw insists on having a rematch against UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo after his failed attempt to become a two-division champion.

This comes after Cejudo finished the UFC bantamweight champion to successfully retain the UFC flyweight title in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 1. This event down on January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It all goes back to the early stoppage, which is what many people thought happened. The sequence saw Dillashaw being rocked twice and dropped before being finished on the ground. The expectation is that Cejudo will move up a weight class in order to do an immediate rematch against Dillashaw to challenge for the bantamweight title.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s MMA podcast, Dillashaw made it known that he’s still looking to get a rematch against Cejudo.

“I felt the best I’ve ever felt before I walked out before the fight,” Dillashaw said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “That’s just another reason why I’m so bitter about this thing, because I didn’t get to show the work that I put in. I didn’t get to show all the science behind Sam Calavitta and what he did with my body. I was stronger for this fight than I was my last Cody (Garbrandt) fight. I walked out two pounds heavier for this fight than I did my last Cody fight. Before I started warming up I weighed 149.”



“He’s been in talks with Hunter (Campbell) and Dana (White) I hope to figure out something soon, because I’ll fight tomorrow,” Dillashaw said. “I’ll fight Henry at whatever weight he wants. Obviously I would prefer ’25 because of all the work, and I want to show I know what I’m doing, and that this was a fluke.”



