TJ Dillashaw Claps Back At Ali Abdelaziz Over ‘Fragile’ Comments

Recently, Henry Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz made some bold claims about TJ Dillashaw’s ability to make the flyweight title fight limit of 125 pounds. Current bantamweight champ Dillashaw is set to battle Cejudo for the flyweight title in the main event of January 19’s UFC on ESPN+1.

The outspoken Abdelaziz said Dillashaw would be ‘weak and fragile’ even if he did make the weight. Cejudo’s camp claimed they would fight longtime flyweight Joseph Benavidez at the event if Dillashaw missed weight by even .1 of a pound.

But Dillashaw was spotted looking quite shredded for his flyweight debut online, posing questions about Abdelaziz’s claim. Dillashaw made his own Instagram post of his current status, in fact, and he looked rather in shape:

Fan Response

In the comment section of the post, a fan brought up Abdelaziz’s smack talk. Dillashaw said the prominent manager was ‘praying’ he didn’t make 125 pounds because he knows he’ll ‘kill’ his fighter:

“Cause he’s praying I don’t make weight! he know I’ll kill his fighter.”

via MMAjunkie

Closer To Flyweight?

Dillashaw then responded to another fan by claiming he was closer to make ’25 than he would have been making ’35 at this point in camp:

“Closer to 25’s right now than I would be to 35’s this many days out.”

Dillashaw’s physique has become something of a hot topic in MMA right now, with other fans questioning his hydration levels while being so ripped. Not to worry, he told his fans, because he’s actually ‘over-hydrated.’ His incredible shape is part of a 12-week plan by his team, he said.

Another onlooker asked if would go into ‘minus’ levels in terms of body-fat percentage, to which Dillashaw said that wasn’t possible. He claimed to be around five or six percent himself.

He looks to be in incredible shape, but we won’t know how much the cut down to 125 pounds truly affected him until we see him step on the scales. Even if he does make it, the cut could certainly affect his performance in ways not visible for onlookers.

Dillashaw remains insistent there will be no issues and his flyweight debut will carry on as planned.