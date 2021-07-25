TJ Dillashaw has detailed the number of injuries he had going into his showdown with Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw and Sandhagen shared the Octagon to close out UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen was hoping to make his case for a UFC Bantamweight Title opportunity with a victory. Dillashaw was itching to showcase that he’s still at the top of the heap after being away from action for two years due to a suspension. Ultimately, it was Dillashaw who emerged victorious via split decision.

During the post-fight press conference, Dillashaw claimed he had a slew of injuries going into the fight with Sandhagen (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I had a really, really, really rough camp. I couldn’t even spar this whole camp. The first camp going, we were supposed to go May 8. It went smooth other than getting cut. I was able to spar. My cut was going good. The second camp around, I could not stay healthy. The first injury was that I pinched this nerve in my foot doing a slider board. Up until two days ago, I had to work out with shoes on. This is like the worst thing I could’ve been dealing with.

“I tore my MCL in my right knee. I hurt my left shoulder, as well, the whole camp. It was a real rough camp. I didn’t want to obviously talk about it. I didn’t want to make (any) excuses. I just needed to get out there. It had been two f-ing long. There was no way I was going to pull out from the fight.”

Despite being banged up, TJ Dillashaw has made his intentions obvious. He wants a crack at the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2, which is scheduled for October 30 at UFC 267.

“I want my belt back. It’s my belt, I want it back. I wasn’t impressed with their last fight. I think Yan’s gonna get the win. Aljamain did not look very good, and that’s who I see fighting next.”